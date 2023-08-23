Emergent BioSolutions Inc. to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $1.60 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:EBS)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 22nd. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.60 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.48. The consensus estimate for Emergent BioSolutions’ current full-year earnings is ($1.35) per share.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.08). Emergent BioSolutions had a negative return on equity of 23.29% and a negative net margin of 56.63%. The firm had revenue of $337.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.86) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emergent BioSolutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock opened at $4.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $232.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.86. Emergent BioSolutions has a twelve month low of $4.19 and a twelve month high of $27.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 43.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 19.6% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 0.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 85,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the first quarter worth about $66,000. 87.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. Its products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; public health crises; and acute, emergency, and community care.

