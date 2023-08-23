Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc increased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 20.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,519 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,227,354,000 after purchasing an additional 54,365,954 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,136,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,089 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,698,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,027,710,000 after purchasing an additional 50,408 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,509,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,007,719,000 after acquiring an additional 229,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $702,606,000. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

NYSE EMR opened at $96.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.41. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $99.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.52.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 80.41%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $4,367,568.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.94.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

