Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Holdings Lifted by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 38.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1,019.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Entergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Entergy by 1,618.8% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter valued at $30,598,160,000. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entergy Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE ETR opened at $94.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.80. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $94.01 and a 52 week high of $122.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.05 and a 200-day moving average of $102.85.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Guggenheim cut their price target on Entergy from $124.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Entergy from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.82.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

