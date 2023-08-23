Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,751 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $9,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Keel Point LLC lifted its position in Entergy by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,036,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Entergy by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $94.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $94.01 and a 1 year high of $122.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.85. The company has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.64.

Entergy Announces Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 10.22%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Entergy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Entergy from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $107.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.82.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

