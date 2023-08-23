Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Equities researchers at Barclays began coverage on shares of Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ETR. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $107.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Entergy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Entergy from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Entergy from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Entergy from $124.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.82.

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $94.73 on Wednesday. Entergy has a 1-year low of $94.01 and a 1-year high of $122.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.64.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Entergy will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Entergy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 637,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,429,000 after purchasing an additional 11,568 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after buying an additional 7,434 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,074,000 after buying an additional 65,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 288,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,717,000 after buying an additional 79,137 shares in the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

