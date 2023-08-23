Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 46.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,998 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 52,733 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $12,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Equifax by 118.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equifax in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Equifax by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EFX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Equifax from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $204.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $255.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Equifax in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equifax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.63.

In other Equifax news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total transaction of $1,345,695.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,628,551.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total value of $1,345,695.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,628,551.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James M. Griggs sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $988,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,363,568. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equifax stock opened at $191.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.45. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.98 and a 1 year high of $240.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $215.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

