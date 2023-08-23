Eric Mcgee Sells 400 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Stock

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) EVP Eric Mcgee sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $76,104.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Eric Mcgee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 26th, Eric Mcgee sold 310 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.52, for a total value of $62,781.20.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Down 0.6 %

JBHT stock opened at $190.44 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $189.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.15. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.28 and a fifty-two week high of $209.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. Analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 15.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 16.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. 51job reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Loop Capital raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.30.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

