Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Bought by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 6,600.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ESS stock opened at $234.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.77. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.03 and a fifty-two week high of $284.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ESS shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $246.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 15th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Friday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.65.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ESS

Essex Property Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.