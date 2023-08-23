Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) PT Lowered to $115.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.81% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $119.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.38.

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT opened at $84.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Euronet Worldwide has a 52 week low of $71.60 and a 52 week high of $121.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.28.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $939.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.29 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 24.92%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EEFT. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 236.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 127.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

