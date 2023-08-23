Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Major Shareholder Acquires $103,284.00 in Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Steven J. Mclaughlin purchased 22,952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $103,284.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,858,470 shares in the company, valued at $30,863,115. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
NASDAQ:EXFY opened at $4.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $306.52 million, a P/E ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 1.33. Expensify, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $20.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.89 and its 200 day moving average is $7.49.
Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.20). Expensify had a negative return on equity of 29.21% and a negative net margin of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $38.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXFY. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expensify by 287.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,116,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,848,000 after buying an additional 3,053,582 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expensify by 58.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,866,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,536,000 after buying an additional 1,431,326 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Expensify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,671,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Expensify by 27.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,120,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,229,000 after buying an additional 455,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Expensify by 27.5% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,069,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,343,000 after buying an additional 445,937 shares during the last quarter. 40.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.
