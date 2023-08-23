Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Announces Earnings Results

Fabrinet (NYSE:FNGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The firm had revenue of $655.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Fabrinet updated its Q1 guidance to $1.83-1.90 EPS.

FN opened at $153.54 on Wednesday. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $90.19 and a 52-week high of $154.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.54.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FN shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Fabrinet in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Fabrinet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fabrinet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.88.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FN. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fabrinet in the first quarter worth $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Fabrinet by 98.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Fabrinet by 9,966.7% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Fabrinet by 652.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fabrinet by 39.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

