Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Fabrinet (NYSE:FNGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $655.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.42 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. Fabrinet updated its Q1 guidance to $1.83-1.90 EPS.

FN opened at $153.54 on Wednesday. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $90.19 and a 52-week high of $154.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.54. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FN shares. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.88.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 98.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 9,966.7% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 652.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 39.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

