Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $655.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.42 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Fabrinet updated its Q1 guidance to $1.83-1.90 EPS.

Fabrinet Stock Performance

NYSE FN opened at $153.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 1.14. Fabrinet has a one year low of $90.19 and a one year high of $154.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FN. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fabrinet in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Fabrinet by 98.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Fabrinet by 9,966.7% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Fabrinet by 652.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fabrinet by 39.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FN shares. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.88.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Featured Stories

