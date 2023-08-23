Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lessened its position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 21.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,671 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Fabrinet by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Fabrinet by 652.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Fabrinet by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on FN. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fabrinet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.88.

Fabrinet Stock Performance

FN stock opened at $153.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.54. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $90.19 and a 52 week high of $154.89.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The technology company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $655.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.42 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

