Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR) Receives GBX 1,167.86 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,167.86 ($14.90).

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,000 ($12.76) to GBX 1,500 ($19.14) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.14) target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.

Shares of Fevertree Drinks stock opened at GBX 1,238.90 ($15.81) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,298.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,269.11. Fevertree Drinks has a 1-year low of GBX 805.50 ($10.28) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,489 ($19.00). The company has a market cap of £1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,933.33, a PEG ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers Indian, Mediterranean, elderflower, cucumber, damson and sloe berry, rhubarb and raspberry, aromatic, lemon, and Clementine tonic water products; gingers; sodas; cola and lemonades; cocktails; and sparkling soft drinks.

