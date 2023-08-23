First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Shares Bought by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report) by 40.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned 0.29% of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 53.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,189,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,990,000 after buying an additional 416,743 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 18.1% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 71,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 10,934 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 142.4% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 92,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 54,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 61,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 5,696 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of FTHI stock opened at $20.58 on Wednesday. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.24 and a fifty-two week high of $21.36. The stock has a market cap of $216.53 million, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.57.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a $0.157 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd.

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

