FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Equities research analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet lowered FirstEnergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Guggenheim cut their target price on FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.38.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $36.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. FirstEnergy has a 1-year low of $35.58 and a 1-year high of $43.31.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 3.55%. Analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of FirstEnergy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 159.2% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 549.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Further Reading

