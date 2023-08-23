Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,539 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 38,448 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its position in Ford Motor by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 118,228 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $11,844,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,932 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 18,582 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 262.7% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 106,704 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 77,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 25.7% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 33,578 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 6,869 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.42.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Ford Motor stock opened at $11.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.59. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $16.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.81.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $44.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.17 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 24th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

