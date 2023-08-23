Foresight Solar Fund (LON:FSFL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $89.60

Shares of Foresight Solar Fund Limited (LON:FSFL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 89.60 ($1.14) and last traded at GBX 89.60 ($1.14), with a volume of 434809 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 89.80 ($1.15).

Foresight Solar Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 97.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 106.36. The firm has a market cap of £545.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 360.40 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 104.40 and a quick ratio of 121.68.

Foresight Solar Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.88 ($0.02) per share. This is a positive change from Foresight Solar Fund’s previous dividend of $1.78. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Foresight Solar Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,800.00%.

Insider Activity at Foresight Solar Fund

Foresight Solar Fund Company Profile

In related news, insider Ann Markey bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 101 ($1.29) per share, for a total transaction of £10,100 ($12,885.94). 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Foresight Solar Fund Limited (LSE:FSFL) specializes infrastructure investments in new energy and environment with a focus on solar power plants and solar farms. It seeks to invest in the United Kingdom.

