Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Shares Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 378,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,747 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.07% of FOX worth $11,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter worth $78,611,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FOX in the fourth quarter valued at $46,124,000. ING Groep NV raised its stake in FOX by 378.4% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,062,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,222,000 after buying an additional 840,232 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in FOX by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,272,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,304,000 after buying an additional 597,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in FOX by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,308,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,205,000 after buying an additional 573,215 shares in the last quarter. 24.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at FOX

In other news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 231,865 shares of FOX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $7,744,291.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,777.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch purchased 141,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.84 per share, for a total transaction of $4,783,859.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,374,795.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 231,865 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $7,744,291.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,777.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

FOX Stock Down 1.3 %

FOX stock opened at $30.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $34.42. The stock has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.92.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. FOX had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS.

FOX Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.25. FOX’s payout ratio is 21.55%.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

