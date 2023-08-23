Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Stake Trimmed by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lowered its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 35.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,522 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 7,876 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 131.5% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Stock Down 1.6 %

BEN opened at $25.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.24. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.24 and a twelve month high of $34.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.28.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on BEN. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Franklin Resources from $21.50 to $24.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Franklin Resources from $25.50 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

