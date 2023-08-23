Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) Hits New 12-Month High at $90.01

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $90.01 and last traded at $88.16, with a volume of 244828 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $87.48.

Freedom Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.47 and a 200 day moving average of $76.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freedom

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Freedom by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Freedom by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,843,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Freedom by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 15,977 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Freedom by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP raised its position in Freedom by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 47,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 18,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

About Freedom

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, retail banking, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. It offers retail brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; margin lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; investment research services; and commercial banking services, including payment cards, digital mortgages, and digital business and digital auto loans, as well as Freedom Box, a package of payment acquiring services.

