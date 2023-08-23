FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Receives $15.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.80.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of FREYR Battery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of FREYR Battery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 29th.
FREYR Battery stock opened at $6.55 on Friday. FREYR Battery has a one year low of $6.08 and a one year high of $16.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.91. The company has a market capitalization of $915.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 0.76.
FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.08. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FREYR Battery will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.
FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for energy storage system, electric mobility, marine, and aviation applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. FREYR Battery was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.
