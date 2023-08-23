Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, 500.com reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th.

FYBR stock opened at $15.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Frontier Communications Parent has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $30.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Frontier Communications Parent will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FYBR. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,134,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028,313 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,468,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 7,594,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,566,000 after buying an additional 1,969,522 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 37,094,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,645,000 after buying an additional 1,889,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,953,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,091,000 after buying an additional 1,809,275 shares during the last quarter.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

