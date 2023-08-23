Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) CFO Acquires $302,475.00 in Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) CFO Steve Nave purchased 55,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $302,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,475. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Funko stock opened at $6.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.78. Funko, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.27 and a twelve month high of $25.24. The firm has a market cap of $323.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.43.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Funko during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Funko by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 48,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 6,730 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Funko by 105.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 7,893 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Funko by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 129,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayberry Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Funko by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP now owns 775,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,386,000 after purchasing an additional 442,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FNKO. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Funko in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded Funko from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Funko from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Funko from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Funko from $13.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.81.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; fashion accessories, including handbags, backpacks, wallets, clothing, and other accessories; and figures, apparel, board games, accessories, plush products, homewares, vinyl records and art prints, posters, and digital non-fungible tokens, as well as creates soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

