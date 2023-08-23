FY2024 EPS Estimates for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Cut by HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:CALT)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a report issued on Monday, August 21st. HC Wainwright analyst A. He now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.85 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.21. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)’s current full-year earnings is ($0.96) per share.

Separately, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th.

Shares of CALT opened at $17.51 on Wednesday. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a one year low of $10.82 and a one year high of $25.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 26.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 18,978 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 27,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 7.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,270.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

