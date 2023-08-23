FY2024 EPS Estimates for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Lifted by Analyst

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Corning in a research report issued on Monday, August 21st. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $2.17 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.16. The consensus estimate for Corning’s current full-year earnings is $1.85 per share.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Corning had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. 888 reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GLW

Corning Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:GLW opened at $31.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a PE ratio of 43.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.84 and its 200 day moving average is $33.48. Corning has a 12 month low of $28.98 and a 12 month high of $37.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corning

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,456,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Corning by 292.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,562,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $209,617,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892,140 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 3,478.3% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,022,955 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $142,374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,882,581 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Corning by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,681,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $306,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,339 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 249.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,854,180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,615,000 after buying an additional 3,463,832 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,226,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,226,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $362,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,145.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 162,755 shares of company stock worth $5,539,783. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Corning’s payout ratio is 153.42%.

About Corning

(Get Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.