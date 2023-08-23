FY2024 EPS Estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Raised by HC Wainwright

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 21st. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $6.48 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.52. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Neurocrine Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is $2.17 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ FY2025 earnings at $8.47 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.98 EPS.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $452.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.29 million.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.96.

NBIX stock opened at $107.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.05. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1-year low of $89.04 and a 1-year high of $129.29. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 61.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $13,581,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $17,110,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.9% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 49,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 33.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 324,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,570,000 after buying an additional 80,416 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $423,000. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

