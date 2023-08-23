FY2025 Earnings Estimate for PayPal Holdings, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PayPal in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete now forecasts that the credit services provider will earn $4.64 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.88. The consensus estimate for PayPal’s current full-year earnings is $3.81 per share.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on PayPal from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities downgraded PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on PayPal from $89.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on PayPal in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.03.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL opened at $60.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $66.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.59 and a 200 day moving average of $70.16. PayPal has a 12 month low of $57.29 and a 12 month high of $99.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at $522,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 20,579 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its stake in PayPal by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 23,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

