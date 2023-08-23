Ganesh Pattabiraman Sells 3,166 Shares of NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN) Stock

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) CEO Ganesh Pattabiraman sold 3,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $12,917.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,932,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,885,367.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NextNav Trading Up 2.8 %

NN stock opened at $3.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.28, a quick ratio of 9.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.69. NextNav Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.59 and a twelve month high of $5.21.

Institutional Trading of NextNav

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextNav during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextNav during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in NextNav during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP boosted its position in NextNav by 306.3% during the first quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 3,997,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in NextNav by 53.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 333,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 115,792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

About NextNav

NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service, which is based on three primary components comprising an altitude station network, device software, and secure cloud services platform.

