Gary Merrill Sells 298 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Stock

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) CFO Gary Merrill sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $20,544.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,359,094.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Gary Merrill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 17th, Gary Merrill sold 947 shares of Commvault Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.61, for a total transaction of $65,920.67.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Gary Merrill sold 2,566 shares of Commvault Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.17, for a total transaction of $172,358.22.

Commvault Systems Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CVLT opened at $68.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -112.31 and a beta of 0.60. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.26 and a 52-week high of $78.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Commvault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $198.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.43 million. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 3.40% and a positive return on equity of 17.69%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CVLT. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commvault Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commvault Systems

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVLT. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Commvault Systems by 728.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 381 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Commvault Systems by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

