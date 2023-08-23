Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX) Insider Caroline Jewett Sells 515 Shares

Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) insider Caroline Jewett sold 515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total transaction of $12,220.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,933.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Genelux Stock Performance
Genelux stock opened at $25.27 on Wednesday. Genelux Co. has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $40.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.75.
Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). On average, equities analysts forecast that Genelux Co. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Genelux
Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary, modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small-cell lung cancer.
