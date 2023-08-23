Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,513 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,480,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in Genuine Parts by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,921,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.4% during the first quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 12,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Genuine Parts news, insider Randall P. Breaux acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $149.44 per share, with a total value of $74,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,066,957.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $185.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $195.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Genuine Parts stock opened at $153.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.90. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $145.30 and a 52 week high of $187.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.17.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.10. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Further Reading

