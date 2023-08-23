German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Director Thomas W. Seger Buys 3,000 Shares

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) Director Thomas W. Seger acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.90 per share, with a total value of $86,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 418,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,089,563.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

German American Bancorp Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of GABC stock opened at $28.60 on Wednesday. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.03 and a 1 year high of $40.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.26. The company has a market cap of $845.70 million, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.66.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 30.75%. The business had revenue of $63.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.55 million. Research analysts predict that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

German American Bancorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On German American Bancorp

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This is an increase from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 32.05%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in German American Bancorp by 168.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 185.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 1,473.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 168.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. 44.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GABC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on German American Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded German American Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

See Also

