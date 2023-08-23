Gokul Rajaram Sells 1,145 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total transaction of $89,745.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,026.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Gokul Rajaram also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 14th, Gokul Rajaram sold 4,580 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total transaction of $488,457.00.

On Monday, July 10th, Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total transaction of $90,546.60.

On Monday, July 3rd, Gokul Rajaram sold 4,580 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $366,537.40.

On Friday, June 2nd, Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $74,425.00.

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $74.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 2.72. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.55 and a 52 week high of $114.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $707.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.60 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 47.33% and a negative return on equity of 20.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($4.95) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $100.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COIN. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 144.0% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 819 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

