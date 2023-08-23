Great Lakes Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in E2open Parent by 2.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in E2open Parent by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in E2open Parent by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 51,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in E2open Parent by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 160,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in E2open Parent by 91.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Michael Farlekas sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $71,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,797.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 39,000 shares of company stock worth $205,920 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETWO stock opened at $4.61 on Wednesday. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $7.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.16 and its 200-day moving average is $5.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. E2open Parent had a negative net margin of 147.67% and a positive return on equity of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $160.12 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of E2open Parent from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of E2open Parent from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Loop Capital lowered shares of E2open Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of E2open Parent from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. The company's software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their channel and supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

