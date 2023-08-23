Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Purchases 25,611 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 104,779 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,611 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 2.0% of Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $26,228.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $26,228.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at $700,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,956 shares of company stock valued at $8,923,120 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $129.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.69 and its 200 day moving average is $112.79. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $133.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

