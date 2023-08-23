Great Portland Estates (LON:GPE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $387.80

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 387.80 ($4.95) and last traded at GBX 389.80 ($4.97), with a volume of 60778 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 392 ($5.00).

Great Portland Estates Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -595.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.48, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 422.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 488.05.

Get Great Portland Estates alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Dan Nicholson acquired 6,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 468 ($5.97) per share, with a total value of £29,839.68 ($38,070.53). In related news, insider Dan Nicholson acquired 6,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 468 ($5.97) per share, with a total value of £29,839.68 ($38,070.53). Also, insider Richard Stephen Mully acquired 8,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 473 ($6.03) per share, with a total value of £40,777.33 ($52,025.17). Insiders purchased a total of 15,064 shares of company stock valued at $7,092,150 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

About Great Portland Estates

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.5 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.