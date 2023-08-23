HC Wainwright Increases Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Price Target to $146.00

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.33% from the stock’s current price. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $10.72 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NBIX. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.96.

Shares of NBIX opened at $107.09 on Monday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1-year low of $89.04 and a 1-year high of $129.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.05. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.50.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.18. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $452.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.29 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $111,786,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,466,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,094,000 after acquiring an additional 838,997 shares during the period. Braidwell LP bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $77,615,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 189.0% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,152,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,651,000 after purchasing an additional 753,495 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,592,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,142,000 after purchasing an additional 692,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

