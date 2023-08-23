Head-To-Head Comparison: Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) vs. GAIL (India) (OTCMKTS:GAILF)

Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF – Get Free Report) and GAIL (India) (OTCMKTS:GAILF – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Snam and GAIL (India), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Snam 0 3 3 0 2.50 GAIL (India) 1 0 0 0 1.00

Snam presently has a consensus price target of $5.18, indicating a potential upside of 4.71%. Given Snam’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Snam is more favorable than GAIL (India).

Dividends

Profitability

Snam pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. GAIL (India) pays an annual dividend of $60.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 758.9%. Snam pays out 61.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. GAIL (India) pays out 26.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. GAIL (India) is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Snam and GAIL (India)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Snam N/A N/A N/A GAIL (India) N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.6% of Snam shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of GAIL (India) shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Snam and GAIL (India)’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Snam N/A N/A N/A $0.33 15.13 GAIL (India) N/A N/A N/A $226.38 0.04

GAIL (India) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Snam, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Snam beats GAIL (India) on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Snam

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of natural gas transport and storage infrastructure in Italy. The company operates through Transportation, Storage, Regasification, Energy Transition, and other segments. It provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants. The company also offers natural gas storage services through an integrated group of infrastructure comprising deposits, wells, gas treatment and compression plants, and the operational dispatching systems; and operates storage concessions in Lombardy, Emilia-Romagna, and in Abruzzo. In addition, it engages in the rental and maintenance of fibre optic telecommunications cables, as well as energy efficiency solutions for residential, industrial, tertiary, and public administration sectors; and management of biogas and biomethane plants. Further, the company offers engineering and project management services. It also operates in Albania, Saudi Arabia, Austria, China, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, France, Greece, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The company was formerly known as Snam Rete Gas S.p.A. and changed its name to Snam S.p.A. in January 2012. Snam S.p.A. was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in San Donato Milanese, Italy.

About GAIL (India)

GAIL (India) Limited operates as a natural gas processing and distribution company in India and internationally. The company operates through Transmission Services, Natural Gas Marketing, Petrochemicals, LPG and Other Liquid Hydrocarbons, and Other segments. It is involved in the transmission and marketing of natural gas to the power, fertilizer, industrial, automotive, petrochemicals, and domestic and commercial sectors. The company also markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), propane, pentane, naphtha, mixed fuel oil, polyethylene, and polypropylene; and manufactures petrochemicals, such as high-density polyethylene and linear low-density polyethylene under the brand names of G-Lex and G-Lene. In addition, it generates wind and solar power. Further, the company engages in the chartering of LNG vessels. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is based in New Delhi, India.

