Heather A. Planishek Sells 5,534 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) insider Heather A. Planishek sold 5,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $79,910.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 812,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,725,366.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 1.2 %

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $14.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -489.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 2.73. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $20.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.86.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 31,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 38,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 4.6% in the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 14,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 34,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 5.0% in the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. 31.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.