Howard Winchel Koch, Jr. Sells 17,722 Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Stock

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) Director Howard Winchel Koch, Jr. sold 17,722 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total value of $257,146.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,504.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NYSE:AMC opened at $2.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.57. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $10.94.
Shares of AMC Entertainment are going to reverse split on Thursday, August 24th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, August 14th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, August 23rd.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a “sell” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $1.65 to $1.55 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $2.14.
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.
