Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.00.
Separately, UBS Group began coverage on Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Hugo Boss had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter.
Hugo Boss AG is a fashion and lifestyle company that offers women’s and men’s apparel. Its brands include BOSS and HUGO. It also focuses on the development and distribution of fragrances, eyewear, watches, and children’s fashion. The company was founded by Hugo Ferdinand Boss in 1924 and is headquartered in Metzingen, Germany.
