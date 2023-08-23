Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Director Sells $198,540.00 in Stock

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) Director James H. Roth sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $198,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,172,998.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Huron Consulting Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $96.27 on Wednesday. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.05 and a fifty-two week high of $104.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $346.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.21 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 5.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HURN. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 4,609 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,621,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,291,000 after purchasing an additional 589,297 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,735,000 after purchasing an additional 15,858 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,542,000 after purchasing an additional 21,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. 93.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HURN. StockNews.com began coverage on Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HURN

About Huron Consulting Group

(Get Free Report)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; financial advisory; software products; and digital solutions, spanning technology and analytic-related services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.