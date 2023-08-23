Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Director Sells $198,540.00 in Stock

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) Director James H. Roth sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $198,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,172,998.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Huron Consulting Group Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $96.27 on Wednesday. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.05 and a fifty-two week high of $104.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.
Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $346.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.21 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 5.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on HURN. StockNews.com began coverage on Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.
Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; financial advisory; software products; and digital solutions, spanning technology and analytic-related services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.
