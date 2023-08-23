Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,177 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $2,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IMO. Burney Co. grew its holdings in Imperial Oil by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 20,203 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Imperial Oil by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 13,065 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Imperial Oil by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 21,678 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Imperial Oil by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,861 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Imperial Oil by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,527 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on IMO. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Imperial Oil Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Imperial Oil stock opened at $55.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.76. Imperial Oil Limited has a 12-month low of $40.20 and a 12-month high of $58.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.56.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 23.61%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Imperial Oil Limited will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.3789 dividend. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 21.19%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.