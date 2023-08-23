InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Insider Chase, Jr. Buys 500 Shares of Stock

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Free Report) insider Chase, Jr. acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $947.75 per share, for a total transaction of $473,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 63,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,984,045.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Trading Up 6.6 %

Shares of NYSE:IHT opened at $1.95 on Wednesday. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $3.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.84. The firm has a market cap of $17.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 0.17.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s payout ratio is currently 28.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust in a report on Friday, August 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.

