Insider Buying: BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Director Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) Director Robert L. Nardelli acquired 2,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.23 per share, for a total transaction of $142,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

BWX Technologies stock opened at $72.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.84. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.13 and a fifty-two week high of $76.26.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 35.25%. The firm had revenue of $612.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BWX Technologies

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 37.55%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Maxim Group raised their target price on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BWX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BWX Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.17.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

Further Reading

