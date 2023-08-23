Insider Selling: A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) CFO Sells 1,556 Shares of Stock

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) CFO Brian Becker sold 1,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $22,499.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,644 shares in the company, valued at $602,172.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Brian Becker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 7th, Brian Becker sold 2,886 shares of A10 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $44,617.56.

On Thursday, August 3rd, Brian Becker sold 12,347 shares of A10 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $191,378.50.

On Monday, July 31st, Brian Becker sold 1,565 shares of A10 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $24,054.05.

A10 Networks Trading Down 0.6 %

A10 Networks stock opened at $14.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 1.00. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.61 and a 1-year high of $19.79.

A10 Networks Announces Dividend

A10 Networks ( NYSE:ATEN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $65.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.38 million. A10 Networks had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 23.20%. Research analysts forecast that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of A10 Networks

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,419 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,984 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

