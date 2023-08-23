Insider Selling: Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) CEO Sells 11,457 Shares of Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Massaro sold 11,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total transaction of $351,729.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,088,710 shares in the company, valued at $33,423,397. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Michael Massaro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 12th, Michael Massaro sold 11,457 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $341,876.88.

On Monday, June 5th, Michael Massaro sold 7,622 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $238,568.60.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Michael Massaro sold 11,457 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $342,908.01.

On Monday, July 3rd, Michael Massaro sold 11,457 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.92, for a total transaction of $354,250.44.

On Tuesday, June 13th, Michael Massaro sold 11,457 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $370,175.67.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Michael Massaro sold 11,457 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total transaction of $339,814.62.

Flywire Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ FLYW opened at $31.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.52. Flywire Co. has a 52-week low of $17.16 and a 52-week high of $35.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.78 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flywire

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The business had revenue of $84.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.53 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 5.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Flywire Co. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Flywire by 121.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 59,378 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire in the second quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flywire by 2.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,174,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,450,000 after purchasing an additional 27,476 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC lifted its position in Flywire by 2.6% during the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 227,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,050,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Flywire by 47.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after buying an additional 24,224 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FLYW shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Flywire from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Flywire from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Flywire from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Flywire from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Flywire from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.69.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

