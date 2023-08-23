Insider Selling: Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) CAO Sells 292 Shares of Stock

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total transaction of $10,935.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,164.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Mercury Systems Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MRCY stock opened at $37.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 4.02. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.90 and a 52-week high of $59.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.14 and its 200-day moving average is $43.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.43, a PEG ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRCY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mercury Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRCY. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Mercury Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 208.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Mercury Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

